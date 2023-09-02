HT Auto
2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teased again, shows off new Verna-inspired grille

Hyundai Motor India has dropped another teaser for the upcoming 2024 i20 facelift that’s set to arrive later this month. Launched in November 2020, the current generation Hyundai i20 is up for a mid-lifecycle update bringing a revised front look to the premium hatchback. The teaser video reveals the new-generation Verna-inspired face sporting the parametric grille design, along with new LED headlamps as well as DRLs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 13:03 PM
The 2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teaser shows a wider grille, revised bumper and new LED headlamps
The 2024 Hyundai i20 facelift teaser shows a wider grille, revised bumper and new LED headlamps

Given this is a facelift, expect more upgrades to the aesthetics along with feature additions on the 2024 Hyundai i20. The front bumper gets two large arrow-shaped air intakes on either side while the hatchback also appears wider than before. The lower section also gets blacked-out elements, which appear sporty on the hatchback.

Also Read : Hyundai teases i20 facelift, to launch in India soon

Other upgrades are likely to include a new faux diffuser on the rear bumper, repositioned reflectors and possibly tweaks to the taillights. The i20 facelift could also sport new alloy wheels as well as colour options with the latest update. The cabin is expected to retain most of the elements on the facelift but could get new features like the dual dashcam from the Exter as well as an updated digital instrument console. The Euro-spec i20 also gets ADAS and it would be interesting to see if the India-spec model gets the same.

Powertrain options will most likely remain unchanged. The current lineup comprises the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 82 bhp, as well as the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol with 118 bhp. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and CVT on the 1.2 unit and an IMT and DCT on the 1.0 turbo engine.

The updated Hyundai i20 will arrive right in time for the festive season, taking on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza in the segment. Expect Hyundai to unfold more details in the following days.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 13:02 PM IST

