Honda City 2023 launched with ADAS, new looks and new variants. Check prices

Honda Cars has launched the sixth generation City compact sedan in India today. The Japanese auto giant has updated the new City with changes in its design, features and powertrain. This is the first major facelift of India's best-selling sedan since 2020. The Honda City 2023 will be offered in four variants which include SV, V, VX and ZX. Honda has priced the new City from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh for the petrol-only variants. The City e:HEV facelift model will be priced between ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City 2023 will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as the upcoming Hyundai Verna 2023 which will be launched on March 21. Besides these two, the new City will also lock horns with Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia in the compact sedan segment.

In its new generation, Honda City 2023 gets a few cosmetic updates on the outside. The thick chrome bar at the front is now slimmer, making way for a bigger grille with honeycomb pattern. The bumpers at the front are also tweaked while the LED headlight units remain similar to the ones used in the strong hybrid version launched last year. The profile of the new Honda City also remains quite similar to the outgoing model. However, the most noticeable change here are the newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Honda will also offer a smaller 15-inch alloys as well. At the rear, Honda has updated the design of the bumper. Honda has also introduced a new blue exterior colour theme, called Obsidan Blue Pearl, for the new generation City.

Honda City 2023 variants Price for manual variants Price for automatic variants Honda City e:HEV prices SV ₹ 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) V ₹ 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) VX ₹ 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) ZX ₹ 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

The interior of the Honda City 2023 has not changed much from the previous generation model. It is offered with a dual-tone theme and new upholstery. It continues to be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof among other features. Honda has also introduced wireless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among features on the inside.

The biggest change, in terms of features, is the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) in the new Honda City using the Honda Sensing technology. It is similar to the one introduced in the strong hybrid version of the sedan last year. It offers adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking among other safety features.

Under the hood, Honda has ditched its popular 1.5-litre diesel unit to adhere to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Instead, it continues to trust its 1.5-litre petrol engine which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. It is capable of generating 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The Honda City petrol claims fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl for the manual variant and 18.4 kmpl for the automatic variant.

Honda will also offer the City with the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid engine which can churn out 126 hp of power and 256 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to an e-CVT gearbox and claims to offer fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

