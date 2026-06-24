MG to debut Wuling Starlight 560-based PHEV SUV on 16 July

MG is preparing to take its next step in India's new-energy vehicle market with the debut of a new plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16, 2026. The announcement also marks the company's formal entry into the PHEV space in India, a category which currently has limited options. While the model name remains undisclosed, available details suggest the SUV will be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 sold in overseas markets.

In a teaser shared by the company, MG said, “Internet Inside transformed the way India drove. Now, it’s time to power the next evolution. Join us as we redefine the way India thinks about New Energy Vehicles." The upcoming model is expected to be the first MG plug-in hybrid offering for India, with the initial showcase likely to focus on the PHEV version. An electric derivative could follow at a later stage.

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Patent filing points to India plans

The SUV's design has already surfaced in India through a patent filing submitted by SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Limited. The registration was filed in March 2026. Patent images do not carry Wuling branding, indicating that the vehicle is expected to be adapted for India under the MG brand.

The SUV has also been spotted testing on Indian roads, further confirming expectations that local development work is already underway.

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Exterior follows global model

The vehicle seen in spy shots carries an upright design with SUV-like proportions and styling cues that remain unchanged from the model sold internationally. It gets a tall bonnet, a large front grille, squared wheel arches and black body cladding around the lower sections.

Other design elements include LED lighting at both ends, roof rails, a rear spoiler and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear styling takes on a more vertical appearance, giving it a slightly MPV-like profile.

Internationally, the model is offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts. It measures 4,745mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,810mm.

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Cabin and powertrain details

Inside, the SUV adopts a minimalist layout with limited physical switchgear. The dashboard houses a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. Other equipment available globally includes automatic climate control and a six-speaker audio system.

The plug-in hybrid version available overseas uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5kWh battery pack. Combined output stands at 197bhp and 230Nm. The claimed electric-only driving range is up to 100km under the CLTC cycle.

An all-electric version is also sold internationally. It uses a 56.7kWh battery pack with a front-mounted motor generating 136bhp and 200Nm, with a claimed driving range of up to 500km under the CLTC cycle.

Expected rivals

Given its size and three-row configuration, it is expected to compete with models such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari. If the EV version arrives later, it could also take on the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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