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MG M9 electric MPV gets a price hike of 5 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 11:25 am
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MG has increased the price of its luxury M9 electric MPV to 75.90 lakh. Featuring a 90-kWh battery and 548 km range, the high-end variant offers premium interior features and safety.

MG M9
MG M9 electric MPV gets a price hike of ₹5 lakh
MG M9
MG M9 electric MPV gets a price hike of ₹5 lakh
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Chinese-owned British automaker MG has recently hiked the price of its luxury electric MPV, the M9, in India by 5 lakh. The MG M9 now has a starting ex-showroom price of 75.90 lakh. The luxury MPV from MG is available in only one variant, namely the Presidential Limo. The price hike of the MG M9 electric MPV has widened the price gap between the electric MPV and its closest competitor, the Kia Carnival, by approximately 16 lakh.

MG M9: Battery Pack and Power

The MG M9 comes equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor which churns out a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the electric MPV boasts a total range of 548 km, with the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

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( Also Read: Buying VinFasat VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features )

MG M9: Interior and Features

The MG M9 electric MPV gets a full suite of features, including a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 13-speaker sound system including subwoofer and amplifier, a 64-colour ambient lighting, Presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, eight massage settings along with heating and ventilation, among other features.

The company further offers an Intelligent Arm Rest which controls massage, heating and ventilation controls for the second-row seats. Moreover, the electric MPV gets a Cognac Brown leather interior and suede-wrapped seats. The MG M9 further boasts a flexible storage space of up to 1,720 litres, along with a frunk with a capacity of 55 litres, among others.

The safety features of the MG M9 electric MPV include seven airbags along with a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Notably, the electric MPV has secured a perfect five-star Euro NCAP rating and ASEAN NCAP rating.

MG M9: MG Select

The MG M9 is sold via MG’s premium dealership outlets. The current product portfolio of MG Select includes the two-door electric roadster, the MG Cyberster and the MG M9. The MG M9 was launched at an initial price of 69.90 lakh. The price hike earlier this year bumped the price up to 70.90 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 11:14 am IST

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