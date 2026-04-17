MG M9 electric MPV gets a price hike of ₹5 lakh

Chinese-owned British automaker MG has recently hiked the price of its luxury electric MPV, the M9, in India by ₹5 lakh. The MG M9 now has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹75.90 lakh. The luxury MPV from MG is available in only one variant, namely the Presidential Limo. The price hike of the MG M9 electric MPV has widened the price gap between the electric MPV and its closest competitor, the Kia Carnival, by approximately ₹16 lakh.

MG has increased the price of its luxury M9 electric MPV to ₹ 75.90 lakh. Featuring a 90-kWh battery and 548 km range, the high-end variant offers premium interior features and safety.

MG M9: Battery Pack and Power

The MG M9 comes equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor which churns out a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the electric MPV boasts a total range of 548 km, with the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 548 km 548 km ₹ 75.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQB 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 423 km 423 km ₹ 72.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tesla Model Y 75 kWh 75 kWh 661 km 661 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

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MG M9: Interior and Features

The MG M9 electric MPV gets a full suite of features, including a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 13-speaker sound system including subwoofer and amplifier, a 64-colour ambient lighting, Presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, eight massage settings along with heating and ventilation, among other features.

The company further offers an Intelligent Arm Rest which controls massage, heating and ventilation controls for the second-row seats. Moreover, the electric MPV gets a Cognac Brown leather interior and suede-wrapped seats. The MG M9 further boasts a flexible storage space of up to 1,720 litres, along with a frunk with a capacity of 55 litres, among others.

The safety features of the MG M9 electric MPV include seven airbags along with a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Notably, the electric MPV has secured a perfect five-star Euro NCAP rating and ASEAN NCAP rating.

MG M9: MG Select

The MG M9 is sold via MG’s premium dealership outlets. The current product portfolio of MG Select includes the two-door electric roadster, the MG Cyberster and the MG M9. The MG M9 was launched at an initial price of ₹69.90 lakh. The price hike earlier this year bumped the price up to ₹70.90 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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