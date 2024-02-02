MG Motor India revises prices of its Comet EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor models

MG Motor India on Friday announced new prices for its 2024 range of car models as part of its centenary year celebrations. While there is now a new base trim on the MG ZS EV at ₹18.89 lakh (ex-showroom), pricing for models such as Comet EV, Hector, Astor and Gloster too have been revised.

The MG Hector, the company's first-ever model for India, now starts at ₹14.94 lakh for the petrol version and ₹17.50 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom). Then there is the Comet EV which now carries a lower price sticker for the base variant - ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Astor price range now begins at ₹9.98 lakh while the flagship Gloster SUV now comes at a starting price of ₹37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG says that the updated price list has been made possible due to numerous factors. "At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all. This has been made possible due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG made its India debut back in 2019 and has since focused on an SUV strategy while also including two all-electric models in its product portfolio here. The company was one of the first to introduce ADAS or Advanced driver assistance systems in India and underlines its credentials as a tech-driven automotive brand.

