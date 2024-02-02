Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor India Revises Prices Of Its Comet Ev, Hector, Gloster And Astor Models

MG Motor India revises prices of its Comet EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor models

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2024, 15:08 PM
Follow us on:
  • MG cars now carry new price stickers, making them more affordable than before.
File photo of MG Comet EV.

MG Motor India on Friday announced new prices for its 2024 range of car models as part of its centenary year celebrations. While there is now a new base trim on the MG ZS EV at 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom), pricing for models such as Comet EV, Hector, Astor and Gloster too have been revised.

The MG Hector, the company's first-ever model for India, now starts at 14.94 lakh for the petrol version and 17.50 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom). Then there is the Comet EV which now carries a lower price sticker for the base variant - 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Astor price range now begins at 9.98 lakh while the flagship Gloster SUV now comes at a starting price of 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG says that the updated price list has been made possible due to numerous factors. "At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all. This has been made possible due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG Comet EV
17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Gloster
1996.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Astor
1498.0 cc Petrol Both
₹ 9.98 - 17.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Hector Plus
1956.0 Multiple Both
₹ 17.50 - 22.43 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Hector
1956.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 15 - 22.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG G10
Diesel Manual
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
View Details

MG made its India debut back in 2019 and has since focused on an SUV strategy while also including two all-electric models in its product portfolio here. The company was one of the first to introduce ADAS or Advanced driver assistance systems in India and underlines its credentials as a tech-driven automotive brand.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2024, 14:07 PM IST
TAGS: MG Astor MG Motor India MG Hector MG Gloster MG Comet Hector Astor
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS