MG Motor India increases prices on the Hector, Hector Plus & Astor in June

MG Motor has increased prices across its SUVs by up to ₹38,000
The MG Astor is now more expensive on select variants with the Sharp Pro getting a price hike of ₹31,800 and Savvy Pro is more expensive by ₹38,000
The Astor range continues to start from ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
The MG Hector gets more expensive by up to ₹22,000
Prices on the Hector petrol versions have gone up by ₹16,000-20,000, while the diesel variants are now more expensive by ₹18,000-22,000
MG Motor dropped prices on the Hector by ₹1 lakh earlier this year
Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus is pricier by up to ₹30,000
The Hector Plus petrol-manual variants get more expensive by ₹20,000-23,000, the petrol-automatic are dealer by ₹24,000-25,000
The Hector Plus diesel variants get a hike of ₹20,000-30,000 in June