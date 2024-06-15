MG Motor India increases prices on the Hector, Hector Plus & Astor in June

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 15, 2024

MG Motor has increased prices across its SUVs by up to 38,000

The MG Astor is now more expensive on select variants with the Sharp Pro getting a price hike of 31,800 and Savvy Pro is more expensive by 38,000

The Astor range continues to start from 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Hector gets more expensive by up to 22,000

 Check product page

Prices on the Hector petrol versions have gone up by 16,000-20,000, while the diesel variants are now more expensive by 18,000-22,000

MG Motor dropped prices on the Hector by 1 lakh earlier this year

Meanwhile, the MG Hector Plus is pricier by up to 30,000 

The Hector Plus petrol-manual variants get more expensive by 20,000-23,000, the petrol-automatic are dealer by 24,000-25,000

The Hector Plus diesel variants get a hike of 20,000-30,000 in June 
Want to know more about the revised prices on MG cars?
Click Here