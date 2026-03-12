MG MGS9 PHEV 7-seater SUV debuts in the UK, will it come to India?

British automaker MG recently unveiled its first seven-seater three-row SUV, the MGS9 PHEV, marking the brand's venture into this category. The price range for the new seven-seater three-row plug-in hybrid SUV has been set between £34,205 (approximately ₹ 42 .22 lakh) and £36,945 (approximately ₹45.60 lakh) on-the-road. Additionally, MG aims to balance low operational costs with an interior designed for urban, modern families.

David Allison, Director- Product and Planning, MG UK, said, "The launch of the MGS9 PHEV represents a significant milestone for MG, marking our entry into the 7-seat SUV segment and further strengthening our position in the large SUV market. As a vehicle that is both longer and taller than the MG HS, the all-new MGS9 PHEV delivers enhanced presence and versatility, offering the flexibility of a third row to meet the evolving needs of modern families and lifestyle-driven customers."

DriMG MGS9 PHEV: Engine

The MG MGS9 PHEV seven-seater three-row SUV is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine working in tandem with a 24.7 kWH battery. Additionally, the setup can deliver a range of up to approximately 100 km in an EV-only mode, which the company suggests is ample for daily commutes.

MG MGS9 PHEV: Interior and Safety

The interior of the MG MGS9 PHEV is equipped with multiple features, including leather-style upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and tri-zone air conditioning, among other features. In addition to that, the front seats feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Meanwhile, safety has been a primary focus during development, resulting in a five-star Euro NCAP rating supported by 16 different driver assistance technologies and a high-strength steel chassis.

MG MGS9 PHEV: Storage

The MG MGS9 PHEV offers a boot space of 332 litres with all the rows up and seats occupied. The boot space, however, expands to more than 1000 litres with the third row folded down, making enough space for big, bulky items like luggage for a family weekend getaway. The SUV is both taller and longer than the MG HS, providing a more commanding road presence and greater internal flexibility.

MG MGS9 PHEV: India-bound?

MG recently unveiled the Majestor three-row SUV as its latest product, set to enter the Indian market later this year. The MG Majestor has been placed above the MG Gloster, replacing the Gloster as its flagship product. While the company is actively making electric vehicles, the MGS9 PHEV’s entry in India might be delayed depending on market trends and consumer sentiments as well as MG Majestor’s reception in the country.

