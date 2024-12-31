MG Cyberster to come in Inca Yellow along with three other eye-catching shades

JSW MG will be launching the Cyberster , its much-awaited electric Sport s roadster in January at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. JSW MG has hinted at the colour options that the Cyberster will offer ahead of its official launch. To be made available at only MG Select showrooms the Cyberster is set to be one of the most premium offerings by MG in the country.

Internationally, the MG Cyberster is offered in six different colour options. However, the limited palette in India is in line with expectations of the Cyberster coming into the country via the CBU route. Other details such as the specifications and range of the Cyberster had also surfaced earlier in the year.

Also Read : MG Cyberster EV details revealed ahead of launch in January

MG Cyberster: Colour options

The MG Cyberster will be offered in the Indian markets in four shades including Diamond Red, Inca Yellow, Ivory White, and Andes Gray. This palette is also similar to the offerings in the Malaysian markets. The naming for each of these paint options may differ in the Indian market.

The Cyberster will come equipped with 20 inch alloy wheels and a convertible soft top roof.

In the European markets there the other two shades offered for the Cyberster include a Cosmic Silver and a Mystic Teal colour.

Also Read : LG Energy Solution and JSW Energy discuss $1.5 billion battery alliance to support India's EV revolution

MG Cyberster: Specifications

The MG Cyberster is available internationally in two different powertrain options which include a single-motor rear-wheel-drive and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant. However, Indian markets are only slated to witness the more powerful AWD version of the EV sports car.

Featuring scissor doors, the Cyberster will feature a sleek 77 kWh battery pack that measures just 110 mm wide. MG Motor has said that this will help to keep the low profile and sporty design of the Cyberster. This battery pack is expected to offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The two motors of the Cyberster will be placed on the front and rear wheels churning out 503 bhp of power and 710 Nm of peak torque combined. The manufacturer claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph for this car.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: