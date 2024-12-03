Auto recap, Dec 2: Skoda Kylaq booking, MG Cyberster India unveil, Audi price hike

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, December 2.

Skoda Kylaq SUV bookings open

Skoda Auto India launched the Kylaq SUV a few days ago, making its first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment. The OEM has now announced the full price list and variant details of Kylaq. The carmaker has also opened the bookings for the Kylaq SUV through its dealers and official website. The SUV is priced from ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). There are four broad variants to choose from and a sole 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi New A3 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 Km 140 Km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq SUV bookings open: Check how much the top variant costs compared to rivals

MG Cyberster to debut in India soon

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the MG Cyberster will be unveiled in India in January 2025 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Cyberster will be the debutante product for the company’s premium retail channel, MG Select. Earlier in 2024, JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the MG Cyberster for the first time in India. The two-seater electric roadster will be powered by dual electric motors, with each powering one axle and channelling power to all the wheels. The EV claims to come promising 528 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque.

Also Read : MG Cyberster to be unveiled in India soon, will be the first product under MG Select. Check details

Audi cars set for a price hike from this date

(Also read: Audi cars set for price hike from this date. Check how much you need to pay)

German luxury carmaker Audi has announced that it will increase the prices of its cars sold in India. The auto giant will join other luxury carmakers to increase the prices of their models. The latest price hike will be implemented from January next year. Before Audi, German luxury car giants like BMW and Mercedes-Benz had also announced their decision to hike the prices of their vehicles from the same date. Audi said prices of all cars in its India fleet will see an increase of about three per cent.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: