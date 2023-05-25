Mercedes-AMG SL gets new colours and a custom cabin. More details here

Mercedes-Benz has added new colours and a customised cabin pack to its AMG SL roadster through the company's Manufaktur upgrades. The updates introduced to the Mercedes-AMG SL are meant for those customers who seek more than just a run-of-the-mill model. The German luxury car brand has given the convertible a new interior and exterior finish with more customisation options in the latest upgrade.

The Mercedes-AMG SL comes with eight different Manufaktur paint finishes on the exterior. Two among them are solid paint themes: Vintage Blue and Silicon Grey. Besides that, the convertible is also available in other colour options like Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic and Rubellite Red Metallic. The other four exterior paint options of the Mercedes-AMG SL are matte colours – Night Black Magno, Hightech Silver Magno, Graphite Grey Magno, and Ireland Mid Green Magno. Mercedes-Benz claims that this green paint is exclusive to the SL Manufaktur. Besides that, the consumers can also opt to dye the soft top fabric in midnight blue paint.

Not only the exterior but the interior too of the AMG SL has received a host of upgrades. Inside the cabin, the car gets exclusive diamond-quilted Nappa leather wrapping on seats that come with an AMG emblem embossed on the headrests. The armrest, centre door panel, centre console and lower dashboard section too come with similar treatment. The Mercedes-AMG SL also gets a hand-stitched Manufaktur steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather matching the upholstery. The cabin also features deep pile floor mats with the AMG emblem and Nappa leather piping and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering.

On the powertrain front, the SL is available with two engines and three different tunes of outputs. The entry-Level SL43 packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 375 hp of peak power and 481 Nm of torque. It can sprint 0-96 kmph in 4.8 seconds at a top speed of 273 kmph. There is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine on offer in the SL63 Roadster that produces 469 hp power and 701 Nm torque. It can reach 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

