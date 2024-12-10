Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed speedster debuts with F1 tech and more. Check details

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the PureSpeed speedster, the first model in its exclusive Mythos series, aimed at the most discerning collectors. The PureSpeed was first presented as a near-production concept in May 2024 and now arrives with very few changes and much more detail. Only 250 units of this speedster will be available worldwide, making it one of the most highly sought-after piece for enthusiasts.

The Mercedes PureSpeed shares its basic foundation with the AMG SL 63 4Matic, but with a set of distinctive design elements. The main differentiating

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Design

The Mercedes PureSpeed shares its basic foundation with the AMG SL 63 4Matic, but with a set of distinctive design elements. Although the basic proportions of the SL are preserved, the PureSpeed features a more aggressive and aerodynamic design language. Instead of the traditional AMG Panamericana grille, the PureSpeed gets a shark-nose face with a central air vent bearing AMG lettering and side vents.

However, the main differentiating feature of the PureSpeed speedster is its roofless design. Unlike the SL 63, the PureSpeed does away with the A-pillar and windscreen, opting instead for a wind deflector and an F1-inspired Halo safety device running through the cabin. To protect against adverse weather, a detachable cover clips onto the fenders to shield the cockpit.

At the rear, the PureSpeed's extended deck and pronounced rear end that house the rollover bars give it a distinct outline. The strict two-seater abandons the 2+2 configuration of the SL to amplify its sporty appeal.

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Specs and tech

Under the hood, The Mercedes PureSpeed is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the AMG SL 63. Mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission and fully variable all-wheel drive, it produces 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes claims that the PureSpeed can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315 kmph, which is the same as the SL 63.

Additionally, the PureSpeed also features advanced aerodynamics with active flaps to provide downforce, to compensate for the lack of roof. Standard features include AMG adaptive suspension, semi-active roll control, rear-axle steering, and a front axle lift system for improved ground clearance. It gets composite disc brakes with six-piston callipers at the front and single-piston callipers at the rear.

The cabin of the Mercedes AMG PureSpeed gets a portrait-oriented screen and a unique IWC Schaffhausen clock positioned on the dashboard

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Cabin

The cabin of PureSpeed reflects the design language of the AMG SL, with a portrait-oriented screen that can be tilted, and the interior is heavy on carbon fiber and leather finishes,along with the unique IWC Schaffhausen clock positioned on the dashboard.

Each car is equipped with helmets and an intercom system for communication between occupants, which can also connect to a smartphone for calls and music playback. Additionally, the PureSpeed is fitted with a 1170 W Burmester 3D sound system.

