Mercedes-Benz's first-ever Mythos model to be an SL Speedster, launch in 2025

Mercedes-Benz first announced its plan to launch a new ultra-luxury brand christened Mythos back in May 2022. However, the German luxury car brand remained silent about it since then. Now, the automaker in its official document about financial results for 2023 has again repurposed the same teaser image to announce that the first model under this new ultra-luxury car brand will be launched in 2025. Upon launch, the Mythos is expected to sit above the Maybach sub-brand from the three-pointed star car manufacturer.

The first model to be launched under Mercedes-Benz's Mythos sub-brand will be the SL Speedster, as the automaker has hinted. The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz SL Speedster is sold strictly as an AMG model, while a posh Maybach version of the car is also in the works. This means the future Mythos branded iteration of the car will come even fancier. However, the carmaker is yet to reveal any details about it.

The Maybach badged SL is expected to go on sale first. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz's chief designer Gordon Wagener teased a Concept Mercedes-Maybach SL in mid-2022 with numerous double M logos etched onto a contrasting black hood bisected by a central vertical fin.

The German luxury car marque has described the upcoming Mythos as a dedicated sub-brand meant for highly exclusive collectable cars. This means the Mythos models will be built in low numbers. These cars will be sold to the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz. Expect these cars to be pitted against the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and perhaps even Ferrari or McLaren.

In 2023, the Mercedes-Maybach division registered a sales surge of 19 per cent on a year-over-year basis, encouraging Mercedes-Benz to push for even more expensive and profitable cars. This could be the reason behind the automaker gearing up to launch Mythos.

