Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and GLE 63 S break cover with flat-plane crankshaft and 603 hp

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 performance SUVs, introducing a heavily revised V8 powertrain while retaining their 603 hp output figures. The biggest engineering change comes in the form of a new flat-plane crankshaft for the updated M177 EVO engine, marking a significant mechanical update for AMG’s flagship SUVs.

Powering both SUVs is a revised 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a new-generation mild-hybrid system. While peak output remains unchanged at 603 hp, Mercedes-AMG says the updated engine has undergone several internal revisions to improve performance and meet stricter global emissions requirements.

At the rear, the AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63 feature twin exhaust outlets and a revised diffuser design.

Key changes to the power unit

The most notable change is the addition of a flat-plane crankshaft. According to AMG, this setup reduces rotating mass and allows the engine to respond faster while also improving its ability to rev. Torque output remains at 627 lb-ft and is available between 2,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm.

Additional changes include a redesigned intake camshaft, updated fuel injection hardware, revised intake and exhaust channels, and modifications to the turbocharger housing and compressor wheel.

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Gets a mild hybrid with an ISG

The V8 works alongside a 48-volt electrical architecture and an updated integrated starter generator. The system can provide an additional 23 hp and 151 lb-ft during lower engine speeds while also supporting regenerative braking and smoother stop-start functionality.

Mercedes-AMG estimates a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds for the GLE 63 S and 3.9 seconds for the GLS 63. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

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Exterior and interior updates

AMG has also revised the exterior design with a new front-end treatment featuring larger air intakes, a redesigned grille and AMG-specific lighting elements. Newly developed AMG Performance exhaust systems with adjustable valve control are also fitted.

Inside, the updated SUVs feature the latest MB.OS software with AMG-specific performance displays, alongside expanded upholstery and customisation options under Mercedes’ MANUFAKTUR programme.

The updated cabin gets the latest MB.OS system, AMG-specific displays and expanded material and customisation options.

Chassis updates

Both SUVs continue with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and receive AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilisation. The system uses electromechanical stabilisers and continuously analyses road conditions to reduce body movement and improve stability.

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Michael Schiebe, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management, and Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, commented, "With the new generation M177 EVO, we have fundamentally revised the power unit and secured its presence in our portfolio for the long term. The result is an engine that impresses with agile response, strong performance and a pronounced appetite for revs – while at the same time meeting increasingly demanding regulations worldwide."

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