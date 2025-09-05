HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Check Out The New Colour Options Offered On The Suv

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Check out the new colour options offered on the SUV

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Sept 2025, 11:20 am
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris launches with ten colour choices, including new monotone and dual-tone options. 

Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in 10 different colourways.
Maruti Suzuki VICTORIS
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in 10 different colourways.
The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris has arrived with a wide range of exterior shades, offering buyers more choices than most SUVs in its segment. With ten colour options in total, the Victoris introduces a couple of new shades while also carrying familiar favourites. Customers can pick from both monotone and dual-tone finishes, depending on their preference for a bold or subtle look.

Which Dual-Tone colour options does Maruti Suzuki Victoris offer?

For those who want a sportier appearance, the Victoris offers three dual-tone colour schemes, all paired with a Bluish Black roof. These include the newly introduced Eternal Blue with Bluish Black roof, along with Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof. The contrast effect makes the SUV stand out and adds a more premium touch.

Which Monotone colour options does Maruti Suzuki Victoris offer?

The Victoris is also available in seven monotone shades, including two fresh additions. Buyers can choose the new Eternal Blue and Mystic Green, both making their debut with this SUV. Other available monotone colours are Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White. Together, these shades cover everything from bold and youthful to subtle and classy.

Which features are key on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Beyond its colour palette, the Victoris brings several segment-first features to Maruti Suzuki’s SUV lineup. It debuts with Level-2 ADAS, offering advanced driver assistance functions such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. Inside, the SUV gets a 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster, a 25.65 cm SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, and a segment-first Dolby Atmos-tuned Infinity sound system.

Comfort is enhanced with ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless charger with cooling, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. Adding to the ambience is a 64-colour mood lighting system and a panoramic sunroof.

What powers the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Under the hood, the Victoris comes with multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid with an e-CVT gearbox, and a factory-fitted S-CNG kit with a segment-first underbody tank design. Fuel efficiency ranges from 19.07 km/l to 28.65 km/l, depending on the variant.

By combining a vibrant colour range with advanced technology, strong efficiency numbers, and premium features, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris aims to appeal to a wide audience. Bookings are currently open for 11,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Sept 2025, 11:20 am IST

