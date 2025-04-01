Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Cars in India become more expensive from today

As the new financial year kicks in, the passenger vehicles in India are set to become costlier. Several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Renault etc., have announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the country, effective from April 1.

The carmakers that announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles in India, effective from April 1, have cited the reasons behind this move as increasing input costs due to rising raw material prices, inflation etc. This is not the first time auto OEMs in India increased price of passenger vehicles. For many automakers, this is the second price hike in 2025, while for a few it is the third price hike in this calendar year.

Here is a quick look at the price hike announced by the automakers in the country.