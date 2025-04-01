Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Cars in India become more expensive from today

Copyright © HT Media Limited
As the new financial year kicks in, the passenger vehicles in India are set to become costlier. Several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Renault etc., have announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the country, effective from April 1.
The carmakers that announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles in India, effective from April 1, have cited the reasons behind this move as increasing input costs due to rising raw material prices, inflation etc. This is not the first time auto OEMs in India increased price of passenger vehicles. For many automakers, this is the second price hike in 2025, while for a few it is the third price hike in this calendar year.
Here is a quick look at the price hike announced by the automakers in the country.
India's biggest car manufacturer in terms of sales, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in the country for the third time in 2025. Effective from April 1, the Maruti Suzuki cars have become pricier by four per cent. Earlier, in January the automaker increased the pricing of its cars by four per cent. Prices were hiked again in February, with the quantum ranging between one per cent and four per cent.
Hyundai announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles in the country by up to three per cent. The price hike impacts the entire model range of the South Korean auto giant, which includes popular models such as Creta, and i20 among others. The revised pricing is effective from April 1. Hyundai has cited reasons like rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses for this price hike.
Tata Motors announced a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles, which include models like Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Safari, Harrier etc., in the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle segment. The latest price hike comes as the second such move after January this year, when Tata Motors increased the pricing of all its passenger vehicles including the ICE and EVs, by up to three per cent.
Another homegrown automobile giant, Mahindra increased prices of its SUVs by up to three per cent, citing rising input costs and commodity prices. The price hike has become effective from April 1, 2025. Earlier, in January this year, Mahindra increased the pricing of its cars citing a similar reason.
Kia India has announced a price hike for its entire passenger vehicle range, which includes models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens among others. The South Korean auto giant announced a price hike ranging up to three per cent. The revised pricing is effective from April 1, 2025. Kia has cited rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain costs as the reasons for this move.
Renault too walked the same path by announcing a price hike for its range of passenger vehicles, which include Kiger, Triber and Kwid. The French carmaker has announced a two per cent price hike for all its cars, which is effective from April 1.
Nissan too announced a price hike, effective from April 1. With this price hike, the two SUVs the Japanese car manufacturer sells in India, Magnite and X-Trail will be costlier by up to three per cent.
