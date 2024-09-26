Maruti Suzuki Swift to Hyundai Exter: Five VFM cars under 10 lakh you can buy

Copyright © HT Media Limited
With the festive season just a few days later, many potential car buyers are exploring offers and benefits and browsing different models. The festive season in India is considered one of the peak periods for car buying. Positive consumer sentiment due to the festive mood, a wide range of offers and discounts offered by the carmakers play a key role in this. In fact, many automakers post their best yearly sales during the festive season.
Here are the five best value-for-money cars in India under ₹10 lakh that you can buy this festive season.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India that has been in business for decades in the country. The fourth generation model was launched a few months back and it comes with a new design, a wide range of features and a completely upgraded engine. The Maruti Suzuki Swift now gets a three-cylinder engine instead of a four-cylinder petrol motor. The Swift gets a CNG powertrain as well.
Hyundai Exter SUV has made many headlines when the car was launched in India with plethora of class-leading features. The SUV comes with plenty of features and multiple powertrain choices. The Hyundai Exter is priced well below ₹10 lakh and is one of the value-for-money cars in the country.
MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India and with the battery subscription program on offer, its appeal has been enhanced further. If you are looking for a car that is perfect fit for regular commuting in and around the city, the MG Comet EV could be a perfect choice for you that comes well below ₹10 lakh. The significantly lower cost of ownership of EVs compared to their ICE counterparts make the MG Comet EV a viable option in this list.
Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that has become pretty popular within short span after its launch in India. The Punch comes available in petrol, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. The petrol powered Tata Punch could be a perfect choice for you if you are looking for a value-for-money car that comes loaded with features, offers good performance fit for city and highways and is priced under ₹10 lakh.
While many may be surprised to see the Alto K10 in this list, the small entry-level hatchback is actually a really value-for-money affordable car that is good for city drives. Confident drivers can easily take this car on highways and on hills as well. The Alto K10 may not be a feature-packed and heavily performing car, but the small 1.0-litre engine does its job well. Also, for any first-time car buyer, this is a good car.
