Maruti Suzuki reports marginal uptick in February 2025 sales, dispatches 1,99,400 units

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a slight uptick in total sales at 1,99,400 units in February 2025. In a statement issued recently, the manufacturer stated that it had dispatched a total of 1,97,471 vehicles in the same period last year, marking a 0.97 per cent year-on-year increase. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales in February rose marginally to 1,74,379 units from 1,68,544 in the same period last year.

Sales of mini-segment cars, such as the Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,226 units from 14,782 units in the same period last year. Sales of compact cars including the Baleno, Swift, and Dzire, grew marginally to 72,942 from 71,627 in the year-ago period, the statement highlighted.

Utility vehicles, including the Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx among others, clocked total sales of 65,033 units last month against 61,234 units sold in February 2024.

Sales of vans stood at 11,493 units in February 2025 as against 12,147 in the same period last year, marking a deficit of 654 units. Total sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,710, falling from 3,126 in February 2024.

Maruti Suzuki further stated that its total exports fell to 25,021 units last month from 28,927 in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki’s multi-pronged push for powertrain tech:

Maruti Suzuki is currently pushing for different powertrain technologies in order to curb emissions and fossil fuel imports. At the SIAM 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi emphasised the need to encourage different technologies, including compressed biogas to cut carbon emissions in India.

The biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India is currency about to launch its first-ever electric car, the e Vitara. With this, Maruti Suzuki aims to be the leading player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The manufacturer currently sells a broad range of cars with varying fuel choices such as petrol, petrol-hybrid, and CNG. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will add an electric powertrain to the mix, further diversifying the portfolio.

