Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara available with benefits worth 1.04 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's Nexa dealerships are offering discounts on the Grand Vitara. The SUV is available with benefits of between ₹14,000 and ₹1.04 lakh, depending on the variant. It is important to note that these benefits are available only till 30th June and they vary from city to city. To know more about the details of the discounts, customers can visit their nearest Nexa dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with three powertrains. There is a mild-hybrid engine, a strong hybrid engine and a CNG powertrain. The CNG variants are available with discounts of up to ₹14,000. The SUV is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Sigma gets a discount of ₹34,000 whereas other variants get a discount of up to ₹64,000. Maruti is also offering a warranty of 5 years on the vehicle and 8 years on the hybrid battery.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and rivals

The Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.93 lakh ex-showroom. Toyota also sells its version of the SUV which is called Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUVs go against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engines

The strong hybrid engine puts out 91 bhp of max power and 122 Nm. However, it also comes with electric motors that are powered by the battery pack. It comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated engine of the Grand Vitara is shared with other Maruti cars as well. It puts out 103 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 137 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Finally, there is the CNG powertrain in which the power and torque output falls. There is no automatic transmission offered with the CNG powertrain.

