New Maruti Suzuki Swift: How India Spec Hatchback Is Different From Global Model

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: How India-spec hatchback is different from global model

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift finally entered the Indian market in May this year after much hype around it. The upmarket hatchback comes with a wide range of updates on design, features and powertrain front, which makes it more stylish, utility-focused and a better performer as well. While the international market-spec Suzuki Swift hatchback gets a wide range of technological upgrades such as a hybrid powertrain along with the new downsized three-cylinder petrol motor, the Indian version misses out a few bits.

Here is a quick look at how the India-spec new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is different from the international market-spec Swift.

Watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift gets more colours

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a wider range of exterior colours compared to the international market-spec model. The India-spec Swift is available in nine different exterior colour options, among which six are single-tone and three are dual-tone themes. The colour options for the India-spec Swift are - Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof.

In the international market, the Suzuki Swift gets colour options such as - Super Black Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Mineral Grey Metallic, Burning Red Metallic, Flame Orange, Frontier Blue Pearl with Black Roof.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift drive review: Right car in wrong time?

No ADAS suite for India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift

A big miss for the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift is the ADAS suite, which is available in the global market-spec model. The international market-spec Swift gets a radar-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite that includes features such as a collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. However, the ADAS suite has been skipped altogether on the Indian market-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Global market-spec Swift offers more features

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift misses out on a few features, which are available in the international market. While the India-spec hatchback gets a host of new features compared to its predecessor, including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger and six airbags as standard, it misses out on heated front seats and heated ORVMs. Also, the global market-spec Swift gets a dual-tone black and white interior, while the India-spec model gets an all-black theme with silver accents. The stitching on the seat fabric inside the India-spec and international market-spec Swifts are of different patterns as well.

India-spec Swift misses hybrid powertrain

One of the key upgrades made to the fourth-generation Swift is the addition of a hybrid powertrain. The international market-spec Swift comes with a 12V electric motor aided by a battery pack paired with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. However, the same hybrid powertrain was skipped from the India-spec model’s powertrain setup. Besides that, the India-spec model gets transmission choices of a five-speed manual gearbox and five-speed AMT, while the global market-spec model gets a five-speed manual unit and five-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 06:24 AM IST
