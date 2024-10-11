Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has proven to be a successful model for the manufacturer, reaching a significant sales milestone. Within 17.3 months of its debut in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has surpassed the two lakh sales mark. This Baleno-derived crossover has not only thrived in the domestic market but has also garnered substantial interest in international markets. The manufacturer has revealed that NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru have emerged as the top 5 markets for Fronx.