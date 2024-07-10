Maruti Fronx real-world fuel efficiency tested. Check how much it delivers

Maruti Fronx was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is essentially a crossover that sits between Baleno and Brezza . The Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno. However, it does wear a different top hat and there are a few other small changes as well. For instance, the Baleno is offered with just one engine option whereas the Fronx gets two engine options.

There is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged, BoosterJet engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 89 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Fronx CNG

The same engine is also available with a CNG powertrain on which the power output falls to 76 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer.

Maruti Fronx Turbo petrol

Finally, there is the BoosterJet powertrain which makes a comeback after it went away with the Baleno RS. The engine puts out 99 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox.

Maruti Fronx fuel efficiency

We drove the Fronx with the BoosterJet engine that was mated to the automatic transmission. It delivered a fuel efficiency figure of under 10 kmpl while driving in city conditions. It usually hovers around 8 and 9 kmpl. What does come in handy is the idle stop/start system that shuts the engine off while idling and restarts it automatically. There is also regenerative braking that charges up the battery while coasting and under braking. Moreover, the battery pack also provides torque assist in the lower rev range which helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. Out on the highways, the fuel efficiency figure does increase to around 19 kmpl while following speed limits.

Maruti Fronx price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.51 lakh and goes up to ₹13.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Fronx rivals

The primary rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter and lower variants of the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet.

