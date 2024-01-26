How many Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been sold in India?

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1 lakh units of Fronx since it was first launched in India
Till now, Maruti has exported more than 9,000 units of Fronx from India.
The automatic variants of the Fronx contributed to 24 per cent of sales
The Fronx has played a big role in doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY23 from 10.4 per cent in 2022.
The Fronx has been priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹131.3 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
There are two engine options on offer. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a turbo petrol unit.
Maruti Suzuki also sells a CNG powertrain for the Fronx.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is being sold only through Nexa dealerships
The Fronx is available in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The CNG powertrain is offered in the Sigma and Delta trims.