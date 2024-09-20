Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses the 2 lakh sales milestone in 17 months since launch

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has turned out to be quite a popular seller for the carmaker and the subcompact coupe SUV has achieved a new sales milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has crossed the two lakh sales milestone in 17 months of its launch in April 2023. The Baleno-based crossover has been a massive success not just in the domestic market with strong demand in other countries. The Fronx is all set to be launched in Suzuki’s home market Japan in a few days.

The Fronx crossed the 1 lakh sales mark within 10 months of launch, while the 1.50 lakh milestone was achieved in just 14 months. The next 50,000 units have been clocked in just 2.5 months. The sporty and butch styling coupled with the coupe roofline has worked well with the masses.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options

In addition to this, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol has been a hit. Known for its peppy nature and frugality, the K-Series engine offers a healthy balance between performance and efficiency. Moreover, the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine brings sportier performance with manual and torque converter automatic options.

The Fronx has quickly risen through the ranks within the Maruti family to become one of the top-selling models of the company. The model is also decently loaded on the feature front with the list comprising a touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, puddle lamps, HUD unit, LED headlamps with DRLs, MID unit, and more.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx start from ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and the model is sold via the brand’s premium Nexa outlets. The landmark figure also makes the Fronx the fastest Nexa offering to reach the 2 lakh sales milestone. The subcompact SUV competes against rivals like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and the like in the segment.

