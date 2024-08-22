Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Fronx to get ADAS, AWD in Japan

Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the new Fronx subcompact coupe SUV in Japan later this year and the model is being exported from India to its home market. In fact, the made-in-India Fronx is only the second Maruti Suzuki-developed model after the Baleno to be exported to Japan. While the first batch of shipments of the Japan-spec Fronx was recently shipped from Gujarat, more details have emerged about what will be different on the car when compared to the Indian version.

Japanese-spec Fronx: What's Different?

The Suzuki Fronx for Japan will get a host of changes over the India-spec version, especially in terms of the equipment it has to offer. The model is being produced at Suzuki Motor Group’s facility in Sanand, Gujarat, and shares its underpinnings with the Baleno. While the model sold in India gets the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options, the Japanese model will get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Fronx in Japan will get a dark brown and plum-themed colour scheme in the cabin, as opposed to the plum and black theme on the Indian model

This should hardly come as surprising given there are no particular restrictions in Japan unless it's the Kei segment. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki already exports the Fronx and its rebadged Toyota cousin (Starlet Cross) to South Africa with the same displacement engine.

Unlike the Indian version though which only gets a front-wheel drive configuration, the Fronx for Japan will come with Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD technology for better traction. It snows in most parts of Japan, which would make AWD a necessary safety feature during such conditions. The AllGrip AWD system comes with multiple off-road modes including Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock. The rear suspension system has also been reworked on the Japanese Fronx with a rear torsion beam setup with a unique layout to accommodate the AWD system.

The Japanese-spec Fronx will get the 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

Japanese-spec vs India-spec Fronx Cabin

Furthermore, the Japan-spec Fronx has a different interior with a dark brown and plum-themed layout. It’s also a more plush cabin with soft-touch materials on the door pads, and a piano black finish on the door handles, steering wheel and centre console. The seats are upholstery in fabric and faux leather for a premium look.

A major differentiator on the Japanese Fronx will be the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that brings features like lane-keeping assist, auto emergency braking, front parking sensors, auto cruise control, heated seats, electronic parking brake with hill hold, and more.

Bookings for the new Suzuki Fronx have commenced in Japan while the launch is slated to take place sometime next month. Deliveries will begin later in the year.

