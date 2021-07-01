Maruti Suzuki extends service and warranty period up to July 31

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday has announced an extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty up to July 31, 2021. The carmaker has said that the extension of free service and warranty will be applicable for the vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15 and June 30 this year.

Several states across the country announced local lockdowns or imposed travel restrictions during the April-June period this year. This was due to the rapidly surging positive cases of Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. The customers whose vehicles free service and warranty period was ending during this period faced trouble renewing that or servicing their vehicles.

The move is expected to help the affected Maruti Suzuki vehicle owners across the country. Not only Maruti Suzuki, previously several other automakers too announced similar moves.

Talking about the announcement of warranty and free service extension, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, has said that the company's decision to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for its customers till July 31 will offer convenience to the customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in pandemic times.

"Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. Our workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the Government. In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Partho Banerjee further added.