Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Maruti Suzuki extends service and warranty period up to July 31
The service extension is expected to help the Maruti Suzuki car owners impacted by the lockdowns across states.

Maruti Suzuki extends service and warranty period up to July 31

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The free service and warranty extension will be applicable to the vehicles whose free service and the warranty period have expired between March 15 and June 30.

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday has announced an extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty up to July 31, 2021. The carmaker has said that the extension of free service and warranty will be applicable for the vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15 and June 30 this year.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki sells 147,388 units in June, compact and utility vehicles show way)

swift

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹8,09,205* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

baleno

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹9,17,054* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

ertiga

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹10,54,221* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Several states across the country announced local lockdowns or imposed travel restrictions during the April-June period this year. This was due to the rapidly surging positive cases of Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. The customers whose vehicles free service and warranty period was ending during this period faced trouble renewing that or servicing their vehicles.

The move is expected to help the affected Maruti Suzuki vehicle owners across the country. Not only Maruti Suzuki, previously several other automakers too announced similar moves.

Talking about the announcement of warranty and free service extension, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, has said that the company's decision to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for its customers till July 31 will offer convenience to the customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in pandemic times.

"Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. Our workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the Government. In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Partho Banerjee further added.