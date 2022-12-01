Maruti Suzuki clocks nearly 15 per cent rise sales in November

Maruti Suzuki has extended its lead over others as India's number one carmaker by clocking nearly 1.60 lakh units in November. With almost 15 per cent increase in sales compared to November last year, Maruti cars found 1,59,044 homes last month compared to 1,39,184 units during the same month last year. However, Maruti's sales has not been able to match its performance this festive season when it clocked 1.67 lakh units in October.

Buoyed by new launches this year, which includes the new generation Baleno to the brand new model Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has grown in strength despite shortage of electronic components. After acing the small car segment, the carmaker has now shifted its focus on the SUV segment with a slew of launches including the new generation Brezza. The shift is evident with utility vehicles like Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Ertiga contributing a healthy growth with 32,563 units sold last month. This is besides Eeco contributing another 7,183 units in the utility vehicles segment.

The small car segment remains Maruti's strongest portfolio contributing more than half of its overall sales. In November, cars like Alto, WagonR, Baleno and Swift among others contributed 91,095 units in November, up from 74,492 during the same month last year.

Maruti has seen a rise in sales in domestic passenger vehicles last month. However, exports has dipped by a slight in November to 19,738 units. During the same month last year, Maruti had exported 21,393 units.

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker. It recently achieved a major landmark of producing 2.5 crore vehicles since its debut in India. The carmaker currently manufactures around 22 lakh units every year. Maruti is coming up with its third plant in Sonipat, Haryana besides the two in Gurugram and Manesar. The Kharkhoda facility, which is expected to be operational in the next three years, will help Maruti produce around 2.5 lakh units more in the initial days.

