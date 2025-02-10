Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags as standard. Check details

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio range has been updated with six airbags as standard. With this, the Celerio becomes the most affordable car in India to have six airbags as standard. Interestingly, with the updated safety suite, the Celerio has also gotten dearer than before.

The entry level LXi variant of the Celerio has seen a price hike of ₹27,500, making the starting price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio at ₹5.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the VXi MT and VXi CNG MT variants have seen a price hike of ₹16,000, while the VXi AMT has seen a price bump of ₹21,000. The prices of the ZXi MT and ZXi+ MT variants have been increased by ₹27,500. Interestingly, while the ZXi AMT prices remain unchanged, the ZXi+ AMT is now dearer by ₹32,500, making the top spec Celerio now being priced at ₹7.37 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specs

The entry-level hatchback gets powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine tuned to produce 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The same motor also powers the CNG variants in a detuned setup with the engine churning out 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Celerio is one of the more fuel-efficient cars available in the market with the petrol-manual returning up to 25.24 kmpl, while the petrol-AMT option returns up to 26.68 kmpl. The Celerio CNG offers a fuel efficiency of 34.43 km/kg. All figures are certified by ARAI.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

On the feature front, the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation. The unit also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The hatchback also gets keyless entry, push-button start-stop and more. The safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking sensors and Hill Hold Assist on the AMT variants.

