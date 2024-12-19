Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition introduced at 4.99 lakh. Here is what you get

1 Exclusive accessories

The new Limited Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio includes an exclusive accessory package that enhances the Celerio's looks. These accessories are worth ₹11,000 in total. It seems like this edition of the Celerio is based on the Dream Series which launched earlier this year. It upgrades the lower variant of the hatchback with several cosmetic and feature accessories.

On the outside, this edition features a body kit, chrome-accented side mouldings and a sporty roof spoiler in black. On the inside, the hatchback gets upgraded with twin-colour door sill guards and premium floor mats to uplift the cabin's aesthetics.