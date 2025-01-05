In a list which has been traditionally dominated by Maruti Suzuki models, the Tata Punch SUV has emerged at the very top for the first time ever - taking the crown for being the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in the calendar year 2024.
Tata Punch was the bestselling car in India in 2024. The sub-four metre SUV sold 202,030 units last year. The number combines all the variants of the Punch and Punch EV.
Interestingly, on its way to becoming the bestselling passenger vehicle in India, the Tata Punch beat some of the models which are bigger and better than the sub-four-metre SUV.
One of the bestselling cars of all time in India Maruti Suzuki WagtonR, became the second bestseller in the country in 2024. The tallboy hatchback sold 190,855 units last year.
The WagonR was the automaker's bestselling model in the country last year.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the third bestselling car in India last year
Ertiga sold 190,091 units last year.
became the fourth top-selling car in India in 2024 with 188,160 units registered.
With 186,619 units scored in 2024, the Hyundai Creta was the fifth bestselling car in India.