Maruti Grand Vitara clocks 2 lakh sales within 2 years. Fastest SUV to do so?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has clocked two lakh sales milestone in India within 23 months of its launch. The SUV, which leads Maruti's push in the utility vehicle segment along with Brezza and other models, is claimed to have clocked the fastest time taken by a model in the compact segment to achieve the milestone. The carmakers said that the last one lakh buyers bought the SUV in the last 10 months.