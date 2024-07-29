Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks 2 lakh sales within 2 years. Fastest SUV to do so?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jul 2024, 10:56 AM
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has clocked two lakh sales milestone in India within 23 months of its launch. The SUV, which leads Maruti's push in the utility vehicle segment along with Brezza and other models, is claimed to have clocked the fastest time taken by a model in the compact segment to achieve the milestone. The carmakers said that the last one lakh buyers bought the SUV in the last 10 months.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV is offered with multiple powertrain options. Besides the standard naturally-aspirated petrol engine, the SUV also comes with mild-hybrid, strong hybrid, all-wheel drive as well as CNG avatar. Maruti sells Grand Vitara SUV at a starting price of 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end hybrid variant.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 10:56 AM IST
