The naked streetfighter has received a host of upgrades in its latest avatar, on both design and mechanical front
Available in Ceramic White and Electric Orange colour options, the bike has become sharper and more aggressive
Priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike gets a refined engine that promises improved performance
Powered by a 249.07 cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, this bike generates 30.5 bhp power and 25 Nm torque
One of the key rivals of the KTM 250 Duke is the Suzuki Gixxer 250, which is also pretty popular in Indian market
Gixxer 250 is priced significantly lower than the KTM 250 Duke, at a range of ₹1.82 lakh and ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powered by a 249 cc oil-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed transmission, it kicks out 26.13 bhp peak power and 22.2 Nm peak torque
In terms of power and torque generation, KTM 250 Duke is bit ahead of its rival Gixxer 250
However, the Gixxer 250 comes significantly cheaper than the all-new KTM 250 Duke