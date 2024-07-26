HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2024 Hyundai Creta Hits 1 Lakh Sales Milestone, 550 Units Sold Each Day Since Jan

2024 Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh sales milestone, 550 units sold each day since Ja

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 14:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta is sold with three engine options. It is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.
Creta
A closer look at the face of 2024 Hyundai Creta.
Creta
A closer look at the face of 2024 Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has achieved a significant milestone of selling one lakh units of the new Creta in just 6 months, the new SUV was launched back in January 2024. The manufacturer said over 550 Cretas sold per day in the last 6 months. The 2024 Hyundai Creta still is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Hyundai Creta is now based on the brand's new design language called ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The design of the previous-gen Creta was a bit polarizing. However, the facelifted Creta has been accepted well by the market. Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Basalt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

2024 Hyundai Creta: Powertrains

The 2024 Hyundai Creta offers three different engine choices, all with a 1.5-liter capacity. These include a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine, and a diesel engine. As for transmission options, the revised Creta is equipped with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety equipment

The Creta is equipped with ADAS, six airbags, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, Stability control, an emergency stop signal, and additional safety features.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Price and variants

The price of the 2024 Creta starts at 13.24 lakh and goes up to 24.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are seven variants on offer - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Creta 2024 one Hyundai Creta Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.