2024 Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh sales milestone, 550 units sold each day since Ja

Hyundai Motor India Limited has achieved a significant milestone of selling one lakh units of the new Creta in just 6 months, the new SUV was launched back in January 2024. The manufacturer said over 550 Cretas sold per day in the last 6 months. The 2024 Hyundai Creta still is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Hyundai Creta is now based on the brand's new design language called ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The design of the previous-gen Creta was a bit polarizing. However, the facelifted Creta has been accepted well by the market. Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

2024 Hyundai Creta: Powertrains

The 2024 Hyundai Creta offers three different engine choices, all with a 1.5-liter capacity. These include a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine, and a diesel engine. As for transmission options, the revised Creta is equipped with a six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety equipment

The Creta is equipped with ADAS, six airbags, a blind view monitor, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, Stability control, an emergency stop signal, and additional safety features.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Price and variants

The price of the 2024 Creta starts at ₹13.24 lakh and goes up to ₹24.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are seven variants on offer - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).

First Published Date: