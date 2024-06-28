HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2024, 14:18 PM
  • Mahindra XUV700 is now offered in nine colour schemes. There are no mechanical changes.
Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
Mahindra XUV700 has just received two new colour schemes of the XUV700. There is a new Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna. The homegrown manufacturer has added two new colours to celebrate the two lakh units production milestone that they recently celebrated. While we have seen the Deep Forest on other Mahindra SUVs, the Burnt Sienna is exclusive to the XUV700.

Apart from the two new colours, the XUV700 is offered in Electric Blue, Matte Blaze Red, Midnight Black, Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dazzling Silver and Everest White.

Recently, Mahindra introduced new variants of the XUV700. There is AX5 Select and the brand is currently working on introducing an automatic transmission for the base MX variant.

The new AX5 Select variant is priced at 16.89 lakh ex-showroom. It is offered in a 7-seat layout. The newly launched XUV700 AX5 Select variant is positioned towards the middle of the variant list and packs in a skyroof, a 10.24-inch infotainment screen and a push-button start/stop function.

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 in the new Everest Green colour scheme.
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 in the new Everest Green colour scheme.

Some of the other features - new and carried forward - on the XUV700 AX5 Select variant include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers with Sound Staging, AndrenoX system on the infotainment screen, Amazon Alexa built in, LED DRLs, full-size wheel cover and more.

Mahindra XUV700: Specs

Powering the XUV700 is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine produces 184 bhp and up to 450 Nm. Gearbox options available on offer are a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Indian auto giant surpassed the landmark figure on the Mahindra XUV700 in just 33 months since the SUV first went on sale. Built on a monocoque platform, the SUV is loaded with features and holds the distinction of being one of the safest cars on Indian roads with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2024, 13:32 PM IST
