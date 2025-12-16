Mahindra XUV 7XO: What we know so far ahead of January 2026 debut

Mahindra is set to launch a facelift of one of its most popular SUVs with the upcoming XUV 7XO. To be unveiled on January 5, 2026, this will mark a major refresh to one of the Indian carmaker’s most successful SUVs with a range of design revisions as well as interior and tech upgrades. With teasers now out and bookings already open, the picture around what the SUV will offer is becoming clearer. Here’s a detailed look at the key aspects of the Mahindra XUV 7XO that we know so far:

Triple-Screen cabin with Boss Mode

Mahindra has confirmed a new triple-screen dashboard layout for the XUV 7XO, similar to what we’ve seen on its EVs, such as the XEV 9e. This setup includes a digital cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger display, marking a clear step up from the dual-screen layout of the current XUV700.

Another major addition is the powered Boss Mode, aimed squarely at chauffeur-driven buyers. This feature allows rear-row passengers to electrically adjust the front passenger seat to free up more legroom. Mahindra has also confirmed BYOD support for rear passengers with dedicated mounting fixtures, alongside rear sun curtains to enhance comfort and privacy. The cabin itself adopts a dual-tone black-and-beige or white-tan theme, paired with a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

Category Details Engines 2.0L turbo petrol, 2.2L diesel Power Petrol 197 bhp, Diesel 182 bhp Torque Petrol 380 Nm, Diesel 450 Nm Transmission 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic Drivetrain FWD, AWD Exterior Changes New grille, revised bumper, new dual barrel LED headlamps with C shaped DRLs, updated tail lamps Wheels New alloy wheel designs Interior Triple screen setup, ventilated second row captain seats, Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos audio, Boss mode Tech and Safety Level 2 plus ADAS, self parking feature, front parking sensors Seating Options 5 or 7 seats Fuel Type Petrol, Diesel

New design language

The XUV 7XO will carry over the familiar silhouette of the XUV700, but with noticeable cosmetic updates. Teasers suggest the SUV borrows design cues from the newer XEV lineup, with updated LED headlamps and taillamps forming the main changes. The side profile and the overall stance on the road remain largely identical but the 7XO is expected to be refreshed with a new set of alloy wheels.

Feature-Rich Package With ADAS Likely

Mahindra’s XUV 7XO facelift will bring a triple-screen dashboard and upgraded features

While Mahindra is yet to release a full feature list, expectations are high given the XUV 7XO’s positioning. The SUV is likely to bring features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered front seats, wireless charging, multi-colour ambient lighting and LED lighting elements.

On the safety front, the XUV 7XO is expected to continue with a strong suite of features, potentially including a Level 2 ADAS package, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Familiar Petrol and Diesel Powertrains

Mahindra is not expected to make any mechanical changes to the upcoming SUV. The XUV 7XO will continue with the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the XUV700. On the current model, both units can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA.

The diesel engine is also likely to retain the all-wheel-drive system, while the petrol will remain front-wheel drive only.

Launch Timeline, Bookings And Rivals

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV 7XO will be unveiled on January 5, with pre-bookings already open at a token amount of ₹21,000. Although pricing has not been announced yet, the facelifted SUV is expected to sit in the same price range as the current XUV700, likely between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will continue to compete in the midsize SUV space against rivals such as the Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass, positioning itself as a tech-heavy, premium alternative in the segment.

