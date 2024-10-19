Mahindra XUV 3XO in mind? Here are the top five highlights that you need to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a considerably updated version of the XUV300, which it replaced. This sub-compact SUV was being offered at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Five months after its debut, Mahindra has now hiked up prices of multiple variants by up to ₹30,000. This move comes amid a period where most other manufacturers are giving off massive discounts to boost their sales and clear inventory stockpile before the end of the festive season.
The XUV 3XO was introduced as a successor to the XUV300 for Mahindra to carry on competing within the compact SUV segment. After deliveries began near the end of May 2024, the automaker logged over 10,000 bookings in the first week. In its first month on the market, the XUV 3XO outperformed competitors such as the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue. Mahindra and Mahindra have been reporting consistent sales growth and this sub-compact SUV has been a key contributor to the company’s metrics. If you are looking for a car within the broad sub-compact SUV segment in India, here are five key highlights of the Mahindra XUV 3XO that should be considered:
The Mahindra XUV 3OO comes with both petrol and diesel engine options and is offered in a total of nine variants. There are five main grades which are labelled MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. The remaining four variants, which are MX2 PRO, MX3 PRO, AX5L, and AX7L come with additional features and cosmetic enhancements. The base variant, MX1 Petrol, is currently listed at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-of-the-line AX7L TGDI Petrol with the automatic is being offered at ₹15.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The base diesel variant is the MX2 Diesel with a manual gearbox and it is priced at ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX7L Diesel tops the diesel range at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The XUV 3XO is equipped with two distinct 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster and these are compatible with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Mahindra offers the Adrenox Connect platform for further smartphone integration. In addition to the displays, the vehicle includes dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple charging points, and a cooled glove box.
The XUV 3XO has six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system. The car also includes Level-2 ADAS, which utilises a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO is equipped with disc brakes on all wheels, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a range of engine options and the flexibility to choose between two gearbox configurations. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 110 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre TGDi petrol unit makes 128.7 bhp with 230 Nm of torque. The diesel variant is capable of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. All three engine options can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The XUV 3XO introduces significant enhancements to the interior over that of its predecessor, including new features and an elevated level of comfort. The front seats are positioned higher, providing better visibility through the windshield. The cabin is further treated with leatherette upholstery and the dashboard features soft-touch panels.
In contrast to the cramped rear seats in the XUV300, the 3XO offers a more spacious second-row. The interior provides ample headroom, legroom, and shoulder space, and the flat floor allows comfortable seating in the middle. The XUV 3XO is further fitted with a panoramic sunroof that Mahindra claims to be the largest in the segment.
