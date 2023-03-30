HT Auto
Mahindra Thar to get new entry-level 4x4 variant to take on upcoming Jimny

The new-generation Mahindra Thar has been a runaway success right from its launch in 2020 and the automaker has ensured to give the model timely updates and variant rejig to cater to a diverse set of buyers. While the recently launched rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants made it more affordable, the Thar could soon get a new entry-level 4x4 variant as well to take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny, according to a leaked RTO document.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM
The leaked document suggests that Mahindra is readying a new entry 4x4 option on the Thar off-roader. This move will see the revival of the base AX trim that was originally available at the time of launch. The Thar AX AC 4x4 trim is expected to be available with both 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, but with only the manual transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine remains specific to the Thar RWD trims.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar achieves production milestone of 100,000 units

Being a base trim, the Mahindra Thar AX AC MT will miss out on a few features and creature comforts. It is likely to retain all the essentials though while dropping the 4x4 variant lineup’s base price by a few thousand. At present, the Thar 4x4 range starts from 13.59 lakh, going up to 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new entry 4x4 variant will be crucial in keeping the Thar’s sales momentum going against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Smaller, lighter and more practical with five doors, the Jimny promises to be a more usable option on a day-to-day basis and will be more affordable too. Prices for the Jimny are expected to be between 9.5-13 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The new base 4x4 will help drive in more customers towards the Thar who were otherwise considering the new Jimny.

Also Read : Boxer Nikhat Zareen drops plan to buy Mercedes after Mahindra gifts Thar SUV

What the Maruti Suzuki Jimny misses out on is the sheer street presence of the Thar which is appreciated by many road users. That’s why the Thar RWD makes a lot of sense for lifestyle buyers who appreciate the looks but may not want the 4x4 capability. Meanwhile, the upcoming Thar 4x4 base trim would bring capability without having to shell out exorbitant prices. Expect the new Thar 4x4 base trim to arrive in a few days.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar 4x4 Mahindra Thar Thar Mahindra
