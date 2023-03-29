HT Auto
Mahindra Thar achieves production milestone of 100,000 units

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 15:21 PM
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a production milestone of 100,000 units for that latest generation Thar in less than 2.5 years. The SUV was launched in its latest form factor in October of 2020 with various updates such as a petrol engine, automatic transmission, new styling updates on the outside and a more connected and upmarket cabin. The SUV has won multiple awards and accolades for its performance and design.

The landmark unit of Mahindra Thar was rolled out donning a white body colour.
This feat highlights the popularity of Thar and the growing demand for SUVs in the country. The landmark unit of Thar was rolled out donning a white body colour. Thanks to its off-roading capabilities, sporty design language, a long list of features and all-terrain capabilities, the SUV is suitable for both city and highway driving needs. “We are thrilled to see the Thar become a part of so many memories and journeys, be it a camping adventure or a weekend getaway with friends," said Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra in awe of this Bolero which went off road to get on rail tracks

The SUV is now available in both 4x4 and RWD variants, providing wider range of options to customers. The 4x4 variant of the Thar has been designed for those looking for off-roading adventures, thanks to its robust drivetrain, high ground clearance, and advanced features such as mechanical locking differential and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case.

The RWD variant of the Thar is touted to be ideal for those looking for a distinctive design and comfortable daily commute vehicle as well as for highway use.

Mahindra recently gifted a Thar SUV to World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen after her exploits at the championship held in Delhi on March 26. She defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 to win her second world championship title. In the past too, the company has rewarded Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country with brand new models to encourage them. Most prominent among these athletes is Olympics Gold medalist and javelin champion Neeraj Chopra.

