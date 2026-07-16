Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha spec comparison: price, engine, features

The demand for rugged off-road SUVs has witnessed massive growth in the Indian automobile market. The demand has been driven by an increasing number of buyers seeking SUVs that can tackle difficult terrains. The buyers of these SUVs have a zeal to explore places that remain untouched, which often requires off-road usage. Two major contenders in the budget 4x4 SUV segment are the Mahindra and the Force Gurkha . Let’s see how they fare against each other:

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers more engine choices, premium features, ADAS and a lower starting price of ₹ 12.52 lakh, while the Force Gurkha prioritises off-road capability, practicality and durability

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Engine and Performance

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is powered by two different engine options. It is available with a 2.0L turbocharged mStallion petrol engine, which is offered in two states of tune: 160 bhp and 330 Nm and 175 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine option, on the other hand, is a 2.2L mHawk engine, available with two states of tune: 150 bhp and 350 Nm or 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, depending on the variant.

The Force Gurkha, in comparison, is powered by a 2.6L four-cylinder FM2.6 CD diesel engine that develops 138.08 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the Force Gurkha is not offered with an automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Features

Both SUVs are built on a ladder-frame chassis and feature a rugged, boxy design suited for off-road use. However, their approach to equipment differs significantly.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a feature list which includes a six-way powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a sliding centre armrest, an acoustic windscreen, footwell lighting, a tyre direction monitoring system, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone upholstery, a lockable glovebox, a sunglass holder, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), among several other features.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is loaded with features, while the Force Gurkha has focused on off-road capability over luxury. It gets an air intake snorkel, electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system with 2H, 4H and 4L modes, coil spring suspension on all four wheels, 233 mm of ground clearance and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Gurkha also gets a 700 mm water-wading capacity, which is 50 mm more than the Thar Roxx’s 650 mm capacity.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a two-row, five-seat layout, while the Force Gurkha gets a three-row, seven-seat layout with a 2-3-2 seating layout.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Convenience

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is loaded with features, including automatic climate control, 83 connected car functions, built-in Amazon Alexa integration, a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, remote climate control and remote panoramic sunroof operation, among others.

The Force Gurkha, on the other hand, focuses on durability and driving capability rather than premium equipment, boasting features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, and speed-sensing door locks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Price

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.52 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Force Gurkha boasts a price tag of ₹17.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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