Mahindra Thar Roxx to get panoramic sunroof: Officially confirmed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2024, 06:11 AM
  • A recent teaser image shared by Mahindra confirms that the Thar Roxx will get panoramic sunroof, which will be a first in the segment.
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.
Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.

Yet another teaser image of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has been revealed officially following a preview earlier. While the image reveals little of the exterior, it confirms that the SUV will feature a panoramic sunroof, likely available in the top-spec variant. Interestingly, this will be the first for the segment.

Scheduled to debut on August 15, the pricing details of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are expected to be announced soon after. This will be Mahindra's third major launch of 2024, following the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Mahindra XUV400 Pro EV.

Also Read : Can Mahindra Thar Roxx bolster already-solid sales of the SUV beast?

The teaser also provides a glimpse of the interior, showcasing the edge of a floating infotainment system. This unit is anticipated to be a 10.25-inch screen, mirroring the one found in the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Additionally, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to boast a fully digital instrument cluster, enhancing its technological appeal.

Previous teasers have revealed significant aspects of the Mahindra Thar Roxx's design. The five-door SUV will feature distinctive round LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs and a new six-slot grille, setting it apart from its predecessors. An angled C-pillar is a notable design change from the three-door Thar, while other styling elements, such as the wheel arch-mounted indicators, traditional mirrors, and door handles, remain consistent with the three-door model. The tail lamp units also feature new details.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Other expected features

The upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to offer distinct features across its variant lineup. While details are still emerging, it appears the base model will adopt a more utilitarian approach with steel wheels, halogen headlamps, and basic interior amenities. In contrast, the top-spec variant is likely to showcase a more premium character with alloy wheels, LED lighting, a larger touchscreen, and advanced climate control.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launch on August 15: Five key highlights expected

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is anticipated to be powered by either a 2.2-liter diesel or a 2.0-liter petrol engine, both paired with manual and automatic transmission options. To broaden its appeal, Mahindra is also expected to offer a rear-wheel-drive configuration alongside the standard four-wheel drive system.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 06:11 AM IST
