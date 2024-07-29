Mahindra Thar Roxx revealed in latest teaser ahead of August 15 launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx has entered the home stretch before its official launch in the country come August 15. The Thar Roxx is the five-door version of Mahindra Thar SUV and while the biggest difference comes in the form of these additional doors, there are other key distinguishing factors between the twins as well. On Monday, Mahindra dropped yet another teaser video of Thar Roxx on its social media channels.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is perhaps the most-awaited car launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market and is likely to accelerate the already respectable demand for the model. This is primarily because while the Thar three-door model has been a runaway hit, one of the main criticisms against it has been diffculty in accessing the second row of seats and the cramped room for back-seat passengers. The Thar Roxx, however, has a slightly longer wheelbase and with dedicated doors for back-seat passengers, will address both of these concerns.

While previous spy shots and teaser videos have also pointed to design updates on Thar Roxx, the latest teaser video gives a very generous look at how the model appears in the real world.

