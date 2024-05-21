Check out Mahindra Thar's new colour

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 21, 2024

Mahindra has introduced a new green colour for the Thar.

It is called Deep Forest. 

Apart from the new colour, there are no changes to the Thar. 

The same green colour is also offered on the Scorpio N. 

Other colours on offer are Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White and Desert Fury

Mahindra Thar is priced between 11.35 lakh and 17.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Earth Edition in the Indian market. 

It gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard Thar. 
