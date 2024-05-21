Check out Mahindra Thar's new colour

Mahindra has introduced a new green colour for the Thar.
It is called Deep Forest.
Apart from the new colour, there are no changes to the Thar.
The same green colour is also offered on the Scorpio N.
Other colours on offer are Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White and Desert Fury
Mahindra Thar is priced between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Mahindra recently launched the Thar Earth Edition in the Indian market.
It gets a bunch of cosmetic upgrades over the standard Thar.