Mahindra Thar Roxx launch tomorrow: How much would you pay for five-door SUV?

The final countdown before the launch of the much-awaited, eagerly-anticipated Mahindra Thar Roxx has started with its official debut slated for Thursday, August 15. The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched exactly three years ago on this very date but while that particular three-door model has been a runaway hit, expectations from the Thar Roxx are bigger still.

Thar Roxx is essentially a slightly longer version of Thar, complete with dedicated doors on either side for backseat passengers. But Mahindra does not just want the additional doors to define the model and has also updated the feature list in the vehicle while making subtle but still very significant updates to the styling elements on the outside.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What are the changes on the outside?

The overall design language of Thar Roxx continues even though there is a new grille on the face, new C-shaped DRLs around the circular head lights, new alloy design and changes to the rear quarter glass. The wheel arches too are more squared than on the existing Thar model.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What are the updates on the inside?

Expect more space for backseat passengers inside the Thar Roxx, courtesy a longer wheelbase on the model. As previously mentioned, there are dedicated doors now for the passengers here which means that occupants won't have to make the often arduous climb in from the front section. Also expect more cargo area at the very back of Thar Roxx.

The feature list has been updated inside Thar Roxx as Mahindra looks to establish it as a more family-oriented vehicle. The features inside Thar Roxx includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and an infotainment screen than is larger than the one inside the current Thar. Thar Roxx will also make use of ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What are the engine and transmission choices?

While yet to be officially confirmed, it is speculated that Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with two petrol and one diesel engine choices, both getting manual as well as automatic gearboxes. Expect the state of tune to be slightly different from what the present Thar offers.

What is the price of Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The official pricing of Mahindra Thar Roxx will only be known at the time of its launch on August 15. But it will surely be a more premium offering than the Thar 4x4 which starts at around ₹14.30 lakh (ex-showroom). As such, expect the pricing of Mahindra Thar Roxx to begin somewhere in the region of ₹15 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), going possibly up to ₹19 lakh for the top-end version. Much like many other manufacturers though, Mahindra could announce introductory pricing on Thar Roxx which means the above-mentioned figures can be undercut further still.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs rivals

Thar Roxx will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. Now one of the key drawbacks of Thar against these models was the lack of space at the back but this is exactly what Thar Roxx addresses. As such, expect the competition to be fierce even though most expect the model to further its dominance against the other two.

