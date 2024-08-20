Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top segment-first features the SUV offers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 20, 2024

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of 12.99 lakh

The Thar Roxx offers several segment-first features that make it stand out among its rivals

The Thar Roxx is the only SUV in the lifestyle segment to get a panoramic sunroof

The SUV also offers Level 2 ADAS technology which enhances its safety quotient

It includes 10 features like blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist among others

Another key feature that no Thar Roxx rival has is ventilated front seats

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV also boasts of a 360 degree camera for better visibility

It's the first Mahindra SUV to get electronic locking differential for better off-road capability

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will start from October 3
