Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top segment-first features the SUV offers

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh
The Thar Roxx offers several segment-first features that make it stand out among its rivals
The Thar Roxx is the only SUV in the lifestyle segment to get a panoramic sunroof
The SUV also offers Level 2 ADAS technology which enhances its safety quotient
It includes 10 features like blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist among others
Another key feature that no Thar Roxx rival has is ventilated front seats
Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV also boasts of a 360 degree camera for better visibility
It's the first Mahindra SUV to get electronic locking differential for better off-road capability
Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will start from October 3