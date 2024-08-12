Mahindra Thar Roxx White, Black colours revealed ahead of launch. Check pics

Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for its August 15 date with the Indian SUV buyer and on Monday, the carmaker released another set of images of the five-door version of the Thar model. The latest batch of images showcase Thar Roxx in all its glory, giving the most generous look at its updated grille, lights and alloy design. It is also the first time ever that the Thar Roxx has been shown with its White body colour option.

The photos officially released by Mahindra on its social-media channels show the Thar Roxx in two body colour options - Black and White. There are silver garnishes that are also evident, like on the side step running between the front and rear tyres. The windmill-like alloy design is also amply displayed in the photographs and are completely new for both the Thar and any other Mahindra SUV model. The rear quarter glass is now triangular in shape while the wheel arches are more squarish when compared to the Thar at present. The refreshed grille, reported on earlier, is flanked by C-shaped DRLs which outline the front headlights while there are fog lamps on either side of the bumper.

When is Thar Roxx launching?

Mahindra will launch Thar Roxx on August 15 and it will sit above both the Thar 4x4 and Thar RWD versions. As such, expect the pricing to be a bit above the existing three-door models as well. Upon launch, Thar Roxx will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

What are the features inside Thar Roxx?

Mahindra has revealed most of the features the upcoming Thar Roxx five-door SUV will get through several teaser videos in the run-up to its official launch this Independence Day (August 15).

While still expected to be a robust off-road vehicle, Mahindra is underlining the features that the Thar Roxx will pack. Over and above what Thar already offers, the Thar Roxx will get ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System and a larger infotainment screen.

What are the engine options on Thar Roxx?

Although not yet confirmed, it is more than likely that Mahindra Thar Roxx will get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is at the heart of models like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. There is also likely to be a 2.2-litre mHawk Gen2 diesel engine. While state of tunes could be slightly tweaked, it is almost certain that there will be a toss up between both manual as well as automatic gearboxes. It is also being reported that because Thar Roxx is based on a slightly updated platform, it has shed around 40 kilos while having a larger road presence courtesy an elongated wheelbase.

