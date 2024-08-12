HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Roxx White, Black Colours Revealed Ahead Of Launch. Check Pics

Mahindra Thar Roxx White, Black colours revealed ahead of launch. Check pics

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2024, 14:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is essentially the five-door version of Thar but also gets some very significant differentiation in terms of its outside styling.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
This is your best view of the exterior design of the incoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
This is your best view of the exterior design of the incoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set for its August 15 date with the Indian SUV buyer and on Monday, the carmaker released another set of images of the five-door version of the Thar model. The latest batch of images showcase Thar Roxx in all its glory, giving the most generous look at its updated grille, lights and alloy design. It is also the first time ever that the Thar Roxx has been shown with its White body colour option.

Also Read : Check out all upcoming cars in India this year

The photos officially released by Mahindra on its social-media channels show the Thar Roxx in two body colour options - Black and White. There are silver garnishes that are also evident, like on the side step running between the front and rear tyres. The windmill-like alloy design is also amply displayed in the photographs and are completely new for both the Thar and any other Mahindra SUV model. The rear quarter glass is now triangular in shape while the wheel arches are more squarish when compared to the Thar at present. The refreshed grille, reported on earlier, is flanked by C-shaped DRLs which outline the front headlights while there are fog lamps on either side of the bumper.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Will Thar Roxx eat into ‘family’ space of XUV700 and Scorpio-N?

When is Thar Roxx launching?

Mahindra will launch Thar Roxx on August 15 and it will sit above both the Thar 4x4 and Thar RWD versions. As such, expect the pricing to be a bit above the existing three-door models as well. Upon launch, Thar Roxx will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

What are the features inside Thar Roxx?

Mahindra Thar Roxx features
Mahindra has revealed most of the features the upcoming Thar Roxx five-door SUV will get through several teaser videos in the run-up to its official launch this Independence Day (August 15).
Mahindra Thar Roxx features
Mahindra has revealed most of the features the upcoming Thar Roxx five-door SUV will get through several teaser videos in the run-up to its official launch this Independence Day (August 15).

While still expected to be a robust off-road vehicle, Mahindra is underlining the features that the Thar Roxx will pack. Over and above what Thar already offers, the Thar Roxx will get ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System and a larger infotainment screen.

Also Read : What we know so far about features on Thar Roxx

What are the engine options on Thar Roxx?

Although not yet confirmed, it is more than likely that Mahindra Thar Roxx will get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is at the heart of models like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. There is also likely to be a 2.2-litre mHawk Gen2 diesel engine. While state of tunes could be slightly tweaked, it is almost certain that there will be a toss up between both manual as well as automatic gearboxes. It is also being reported that because Thar Roxx is based on a slightly updated platform, it has shed around 40 kilos while having a larger road presence courtesy an elongated wheelbase.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2024, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Roxx Jimny Gurkha Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.