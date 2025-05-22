HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx added to Nagaland police fleet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2025, 15:42 PM
  • Mahindra recently updated the interior theme for the Thar Roxx. It is priced between 12.99 lakh and 23.09 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. (Instagram/ engage4x4india)
Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
Nagaland police has just added Mahindra Thar Roxx to its fleet. Indian police uses several different vehicles such as Gypsy, Innova Crysta, Scorpio, Safari Storme, Bolero, Force Gurkha etc. But this is the first time that the Thar Roxx is being used as a police vehicle.

The Thar Roxx for the police is finished in a white colour along with blue stripes running on the sides. There is ‘POLICE’ written on the sides as well as on the windshield. As expected, there are strobe lights on the roof. There are also fender guides placed, which are covered and is expected to also serve as a cover of the Indian flag. There are also window deflectors installed to the SUV.

What is the price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at 12.99 lakh whereas the top-end variant is priced at 23.09 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What is the safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has achieved a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, scoring 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety and 45 out of 49 for child safety. The AX5L and MX3 variants were the specific models tested by Bharat NCAP.

What are the safety features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, providing comprehensive occupant protection. It also includes advanced Level 2 ADAS features such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with a Blind View Monitor. Additional safety measures include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a Brake Locking Differential (BLD).

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx with light grey interior starts reaching dealerships

What are the engine options of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Thar Roxx offers a choice between a 2.2-liter diesel engine and a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine. Each engine can be combined with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, when equipped with the diesel engine, the Thar Roxx features a 4x4 powertrain.

