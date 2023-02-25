HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Should you spend the extra money?

Mahindra and Mahindra have been doing fairly well in the Indian market with their SUVs. However, the most iconic SUV for the brand is the Scorpio, for most people it is the SUV that put Mahindra on their radar. The brand recently launched the Scorpio N in the Indian market which is the new generation. Mahindra also updated the Scorpio and rebranded it as Scorpio Classic. As of now, both the generation of the Scorpio are on sale in the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 13:43 PM
The Scorpio N is more powerful and better equipped than the Scorpio Classic.
Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Looks

The Scorpio Classic retains the design language of the original Scorpio but looks just modern enough to not look dated. It still has a tall and intimidating stance with the bonnet scoop and kinked roof. The Scorpio N looks like a whole other beast because of its design. However, it still retains some of the design elements of the original Scorpio. For instance, the side-hinged tailgate and kinked roof.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Specs

The Scorpio Classic is offered with a diesel engine only. It is a 2.2-litre unit that produces 130 bhp at 3,650 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm between 1,600-2,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox only.

On the other hand, Scorpio N's 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 172 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 370 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. If you get the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission then the torque output is increased to 400 Nm which arrives between 1,750 rpm and 2,750 rpm. This engine tune is also offered with a 4x4 drivetrain. The lower variants produce 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer. It puts out 200 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 370 or 380 Nm between 1,750-3,000 rpm, depending on whether the person opts for the 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Features

In terms of features, it is quite clear that the Scorpio N, being a more modern product is better equipped with features. It comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, connected car technology and much more. The Scorpio Classic gets halogen projector headlamps, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a rear parking camera, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and cruise control.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Price

The Scorpio Classic is priced at 12.64 lakh for the S variant while the S11 trim is priced at 16.14 lakh. The Scorpio N is priced between 12.74 lakh and goes up to 24.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio Classic Scorpio N
