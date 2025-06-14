Mahindra Scorpio N automatic becomes affordable. Here's how

Mahindra has silently added a new variant to the lineup of the Scorpio N. Now, customers can get the automatic transmission in the Z4 variant of the Scorpio N. The Petrol AT is priced at ₹17.39 lakh, whereas the Diesel AT costs ₹17.86 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Before this, the automatic transmission was available with the Z6 Diesel, which is priced at ₹18.91 lakh ex-showroom, whereas the petrol engine with automatic transmission is available with the Z8 Select variant, which costs ₹19.06 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the features of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4?

This variant of the Scorpio N comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, USB-C port for the rear occupants and a monochrome display for the instrument cluster.

Mahindra offers an anti-pinch driver window, electrically adjustable ORVMs, seat height adjustment and lumbar support for the driver and rear wiper, washer and defogger.

In terms of exterior, the Z4 variant comes with a silver front grille, dual barrel halogen headlamps, ski rack finished in black, rear spoiler and 17-inch rims with wheel covers.

The safety equipment consists of an electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, ventilated discs in the front as well as at the rear and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

What are the engine specifications of the Mahindra Scorpio N?

The Mahindra Scorpio N is equipped with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine as well as a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Each of these powertrains can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The petrol engine delivers an output that exceeds 200 bhp and achieves a peak torque of up to 380 Nm. In comparison, the diesel engine produces 173 bhp and reaches a maximum torque of 400 Nm. Additionally, Mahindra is providing the four-wheel drive powertrain with the diesel engine. For the lower variants, the diesel engine is tuned to generate 132 bhp and 300 Nm.

