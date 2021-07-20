Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Differences and similarities explained

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest sub-compact SUV to join a long list of vehicles in this passenger vehicle segment. And while the Bolero Neo may not be heavy on the feature list as some of its rivals, it claims to have the rugged drive traits of the trusty Bolero that it is based on. With its design similarities with the TUV300, it is looking at being a preferred option for young customers and those in Tier II and III cities.

Mahindra Bolero Neo looks like an updated TUV300 with a new name. It actually brings back the discontinued TUV300 to the brand's portfolio. But it is the Bolero name tag that has generated max interest.

Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most successful utility vehicles in the Indian market for a long time. Its practicality, go-to-anywhere capability and reliability of the strong mHawk diesel engine have played key roles in making the Bolero a successful model. Using the iconic Bolero nomenclature might help the new SUV but only time will how successful it is going to be.

Here are the design elements, features and specifications that are new in Mahindra Bolero Neo compared to the original Bolero.

Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Price and variants

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). The standard Bolero on the other hand comes in three variant options - B4, B6 and B6(O).

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.

The Bolero Neo N10 variant's price will be announced later although some reports suggest it sits under ₹11 lakh. The N4 and N8 variants are priced at ₹8.48 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Standard Bolero price ranges between ₹8.63 lakh and ₹9.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Design

Mahindra Bolero Neo looks a lot like the discontinued TUV300. It won't be an exaggeration if the new SUV is described as a facelift version of TUV300. The Bolero Neo looks more premium than the original Mahindra Bolero.

Despite carrying design elements such as a boxy and upright stance with a sub-four metre length, the Bolero Neo looks quite different compared to Bolero. It gets a smoother look than the original Bolero. The car has ditched Bolero's old school looks.

Bolero Neo gets bending head lights with LED daytime running light, which is missing in the original Bolero. Its wheel arches are also slightly more pronounced. There are, however, similarities between these two models as well. Side body mouldings, clamshell bonnet are similar in both models.

Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Dimensions

Both the SUVs come with several dimensional similarities. Length and wheelbase of both Bolero Neo and Bolero are same at 3,995 mm and 2,680 mm respectively. Bolero Neo is 50 mm wider than Bolero - at 1,795 mm. The original Bolero trumps Bolero Neo in height by around 63 mm - at 1,880 mm.

Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,745 mm 1,795 mm Height 1,880 mm 1,817 mm Wheelbase 2,680 mm 2,680 mm

Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Interiors and features

Bolero Neo's cabin looks slightly different from the TUV300. It gets a dual-tone dashboard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, front-seat armrests, cruise control, remote locking etc. The Bolero Neo can accommodate up to seven occupants inside the cabin just like standard Bolero.

Original Bolero's cabin on the other hand looks very much utilitarian and lacks frills. It gets a rather conventional audio system, a not-so-impressive digital instrument cluster,apart from power windows, remote locking etc.

Bolero Neo gets safety features like a strong rigid body structure, dual airbags, ABS and corner braking control (CBC) etc. Standard Bolero gets safety features like driver airbag, ABS, reverse parking sensor, seat-belt reminder etc.

Mahindra Bolero vs Bolero Neo: Powertrain and mechanicals

Both the Boleros are powered by the automaker's mHawk 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engines. Bolero Neo gets mHawk100 and mHawk75 powers Bolero. Bolero Neo gets variable geometry turbo for increased power output at 100 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Bolero on the other hand churns out 76 hp of power and 210 Nm of torque. Both the SUVs get micro-hybrid technology and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo diesel 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo diesel Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Power 76 hp 100 hp Torque 210 Nm 260 Nm

Both the Bolero Neo and Bolero are built on the automaker's sub-four metre ladder-frame chassis. Both the SUVs get longitudinal engines and RWD drivetrain. But the Bolero Neo is based on the OEM's third-generation chassis that also underpins Scorpio and new Thar SUVs.

Bolero Neo gets a much better suspension compared to standard Bolero. It comes with an independent front and multi-link rear suspension, both with coil springs and stabilizer bars. Bolero on the other hand comes with independent front suspension and leaf springs at rear.