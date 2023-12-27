Want a rugged family SUV? Check out Mahindra Bolero Neo

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2023

Mahindra has two sub-4 metre SUVs in its portfolio. There is the XUV300 and the Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between 9.64 lakh and 12.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Bolero Neo is the only compact SUV that comes with a ladder frame chassis.

Moreover, it is the only SUV to offer a rear-wheel drive powertrain.

Mahindra also offers a  mechanical locking differential on the top-end variant of the Bolero Neo.

The Bolero Neo is offered only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It produces 98 bhp and 260 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The SUV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, MID and cruise control.

For safety, the Bolero Neo is equipped with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts and ABS with EBD.
