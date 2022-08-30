HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero gets new twin peak logo ahead of facelift version's debut

Despite flagship SUVs like XUV700 or Scorpio-N, Bolero is still Mahindra and Mahindra's best-selling model in India. Bolero is set to receive an upgrade soon and is likely to be based on Scorpio-N platform.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM
Mahindra Bolero has been spotted with the carmaker's new twin peak logo.
Mahindra Bolero has been spotted with the carmaker's new twin peak logo. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Devarakonda66)
Mahindra Bolero has been spotted with the carmaker's new twin peak logo. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Devarakonda66)
Mahindra Bolero has been spotted with the carmaker's new twin peak logo. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Devarakonda66)

Mahindra and Mahindra has updated almost all the SUVs in its lineup with its new brand identity. The twin peak logo, which was first introduced during the launch of the XUV700 in August last year, has been added to the carmaker's best-selling SUV Bolero. The SUV was spotted recently with the new twin peak logo and is also reportedly hitting showrooms ahead of the festive season. The update has been made ahead of Bolero facelift version's debut, which is expected later.

According to the images shared across social media, the Bolero with the new Mahindra logo also has an updated front face. The grille is now redesigned slightly and the headlights are also upgraded. The front bumper also appears redesigned to look bolder.

Bolero three-row SUV, which is quite popular as in rural India as well as in the hills, has been the highest selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra for several years now. Clocking around 7,000 unit sales every month, Bolero contributes almost a quarter of overall SUV sales by the carmaker. A more urban version of the SUV was launched last year called Bolero Neo to attract younger buyers.

Bolero may not be as feature-loaded as some of the other new generation Mahindra models. But it has maintained its core fanbase for exactly the same reason - being more practical and versatile with more space to carry people or luggage. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 turbo diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, it offers peak output of 75 bhp and peak torque of 210 Nm.

Mahindra and Mahindra is scheduled to upgrade the Bolero SUV in coming months. Expected to be launched next year, the new Bolero will reportedly be based on the same platform as the new Scorpio-N launched earlier this year. It is also expected to get the same ladder-on-frame chassis and updated design in its new generation.

 

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Bolero Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra and Mahindra
